Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Encompass Health in a research note issued on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

EHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $67.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.03. Encompass Health has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

