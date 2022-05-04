EMCOR Group, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for EMCOR Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.67. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.42 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

EME stock opened at $106.71 on Monday. EMCOR Group has a 52 week low of $104.23 and a 52 week high of $135.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.17). EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 276.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,950,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

