2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 81.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

NASDAQ TSVT opened at $14.33 on Monday. 2seventy bio has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.35.

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.18. Research analysts expect that 2seventy bio will post -5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Nicola Heffron sold 1,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $26,192.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About 2seventy bio (Get Rating)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.