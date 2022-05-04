Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.27). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.80 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09).

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.80 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.15.

NASDAQ ETTX opened at $1.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.45. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 13.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 22,001 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 40.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 229,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 66,058 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 14.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 55,834 shares during the period. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant pathogens in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pneumonia and bloodstream infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii.

