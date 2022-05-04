Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Issued By Oppenheimer

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Enphase Energy in a report released on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $174.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.88 and a 200-day moving average of $184.96. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.17 and a beta of 1.41. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $282.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $2,503,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $5,780,080.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,737,054,000 after buying an additional 1,030,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,222,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,350,000 after buying an additional 166,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,596,000 after buying an additional 60,988 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,464,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,902,000 after purchasing an additional 174,932 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,385,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,540,000 after purchasing an additional 23,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

