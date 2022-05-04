Air Lease (AL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $597.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect Air Lease to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AL opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

