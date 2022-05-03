Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 694 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Clorox by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,994,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,317,000 after buying an additional 216,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Clorox by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,542,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,369,000 after buying an additional 30,655 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,155,000 after buying an additional 225,100 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Clorox by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,281,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,512,000 after buying an additional 201,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Clorox by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 965,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,928,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $143.28 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $127.02 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.17%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $148.38.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

