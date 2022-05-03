Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,960 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently commented on PK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.
Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -2.06%.
Park Hotels & Resorts Profile (Get Rating)
Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.
