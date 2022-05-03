A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Downgraded to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

AOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.40.

AOS stock opened at $59.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.23. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $58.20 and a one year high of $86.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.77.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 35.22%.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 79,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth $6,471,000. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

