Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 15,518 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,518 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOS. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 7.5% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 226.8% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 50,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 35,361 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.56. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $79.28.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mosaic news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $752,466.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 17,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $1,313,929.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,986.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,706 shares of company stock worth $7,385,870. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.35.

About Mosaic (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

