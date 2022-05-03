Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,192 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Q2 worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 36.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after buying an additional 22,906 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Q2 by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Q2 by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Q2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,089,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $3,169,458.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $70,241.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QTWO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $94.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $53.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $108.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

