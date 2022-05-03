CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,869 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.44.

CNQ opened at $61.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $29.53 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The company has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.97.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 21.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.592 per share. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.84%.

About Canadian Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.