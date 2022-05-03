CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,636 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NetApp by 57.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in NetApp by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $74.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.73. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.04 and a 12-month high of $96.82.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.26.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,217,998 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

