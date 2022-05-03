LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 25,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.44.

Shares of LYB opened at $108.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.