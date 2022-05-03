Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,393,000 after acquiring an additional 271,592 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,212,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,678,000 after acquiring an additional 339,650 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 523,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,846,000 after acquiring an additional 80,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 490,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,589,000 after acquiring an additional 43,790 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $255.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $551.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.26.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total transaction of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,214 shares of company stock valued at $14,649,566. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

