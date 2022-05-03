CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 5,379 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 140.5% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter worth about $40,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $786,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $128,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,689 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,712. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

TNL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

NYSE TNL opened at $55.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.65. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $66.56.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.11 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.33%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

