Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCO opened at $301.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $287.01 and a one year high of $407.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $326.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.52.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Moody’s from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $408.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.54.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

