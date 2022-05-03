Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 335.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 16.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ANET opened at $118.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.84. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $12,173,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $5,132,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,079.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 679,823 shares of company stock valued at $82,150,880 over the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.97.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

