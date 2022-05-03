Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,516 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,466 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 20.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $2,528,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 246.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $9,700,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $413,938.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,268 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,939. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IART opened at $60.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.39 and a 200 day moving average of $66.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $59.73 and a 1 year high of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $376.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.19 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IART shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.33.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

