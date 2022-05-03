Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PK. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,450.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,967,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,024 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,020,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,414 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 473.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,942,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,852 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,580,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,554.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 870,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after buying an additional 837,802 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

NYSE:PK opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.04. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The company’s revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.06%.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

