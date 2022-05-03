Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,562 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 108,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 12.8% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 350.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.44.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $108.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.93 and its 200 day moving average is $97.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

