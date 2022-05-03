Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,562 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,821,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $890,815,000 after purchasing an additional 143,516 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 38.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,206,000 after purchasing an additional 822,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,543,000 after purchasing an additional 44,847 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 27.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 708,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,404,000 after purchasing an additional 152,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MANH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $131.35 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.43 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.76.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 17.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

