CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 4,392 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 11.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 29.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

TPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

Shares of TPX opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.83.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 185.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.78%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

