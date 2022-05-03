CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 5,134 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,385,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 57,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 156,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,773,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.75.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $104.45 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $102.28 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.06 and a 200-day moving average of $118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

