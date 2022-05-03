12,174 Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $742,387,000 after purchasing an additional 809,212 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 757.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,124,000 after purchasing an additional 375,800 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,274,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 528,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,673,000 after purchasing an additional 204,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1,844.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 189,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,625,000 after purchasing an additional 179,525 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.38.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo stock opened at $119.56 on Tuesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $108.31 and a one year high of $201.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.