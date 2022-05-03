CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,058 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.29.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $152.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.68. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

