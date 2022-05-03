Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 10,179 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 189,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,157 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $83.05 on Tuesday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $96.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.86.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

