CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 85 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Insulet by 86.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $247.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,074.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 5.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.50. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $193.70 and a 52-week high of $324.81.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.57 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,885,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,718,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. UBS Group upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Insulet in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.23.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

