Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stake Decreased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,317 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 22,175 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $5,369,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 5.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $124.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.60.

Citrix Systems ( NASDAQ:CTXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.43. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The firm had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTXS. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

Citrix Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.