D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 97,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.65.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $70.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.32. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.59.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 16.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

About D.R. Horton (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.