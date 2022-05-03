AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 517.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,871 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 12.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 2.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AER. Cowen reduced their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stephens reduced their price objective on AerCap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

NYSE:AER opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.15. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $43.75 and a 12 month high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Company Profile (Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

