Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 93,194 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,502,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,194 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $167,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,811,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,097,000 after buying an additional 22,561 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,944,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,632,000 after buying an additional 249,667 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,316,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,207,000 after buying an additional 202,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,321,000 after purchasing an additional 945,508 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,521.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BJ opened at $64.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $74.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

