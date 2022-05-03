Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 20,649 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 525.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,649 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,138,904,000 after buying an additional 3,492,076 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Micron Technology by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after buying an additional 6,862,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,325,309,000 after buying an additional 127,928 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Micron Technology by 493.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,055,080,000 after buying an additional 12,358,857 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,868,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $487,520,000 after buying an additional 266,022 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.62 and a 200-day moving average of $81.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.32.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

