Bank of America Corp DE Has $150.44 Million Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,117,628 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,787,002 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $150,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,546,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 43.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 437,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 133,132 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,224,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 408,658 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 12.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 192,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 21,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 17.0% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,607,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,489,000 after buying an additional 234,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 7.84%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ITUB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile (Get Rating)

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.