Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 728 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,462 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 731,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,066,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 225,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 87.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 25,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 241.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 33,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVCO. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $426.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of CVCO opened at $243.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.77. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.46 and a 1-year high of $327.24.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $431.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.10 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 19.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 17.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

