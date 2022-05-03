PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.52 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of PulteGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.67.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM opened at $42.44 on Friday. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.49.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.35%.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 49.6% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 23.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,972,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,600,000 after purchasing an additional 376,559 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 12.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 16.3% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 645,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,653,000 after purchasing an additional 90,300 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PulteGroup (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.