Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 6,690 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $70.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.76. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.86 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.18%.

HIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.18.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $638,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,253 shares of company stock worth $2,089,784 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

