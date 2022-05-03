Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,937 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at about $5,309,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Nasdaq by 3.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 457,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,379,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,560,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,706,000 after acquiring an additional 78,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Nasdaq by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.17.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,759,245 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $156.69 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.34 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.03. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.99%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

