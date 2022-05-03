Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.53 Million Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of John Bean Technologies worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000.

JBT opened at $120.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.48. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $98.57 and a 52-week high of $177.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.16 and its 200-day moving average is $137.63.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $32,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.20.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

