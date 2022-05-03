Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.86.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $1,496,560.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Christopher Cade sold 8,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $989,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 314,419 shares of company stock valued at $33,168,013. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN opened at $119.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.77 and its 200-day moving average is $113.89. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.32 and a 12 month high of $133.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.53. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

