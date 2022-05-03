Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,257 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD opened at $96.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.76 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.07.

Church & Dwight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.