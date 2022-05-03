Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of SL Green Realty worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $275,223.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $282,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.03.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $68.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.39. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 57.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.08%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

