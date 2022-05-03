Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,491,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692,027 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Envista were worth $157,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Envista by 357.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Envista by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Envista by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Envista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000.

In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 10,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $544,393.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $141,481.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,829 shares of company stock worth $7,852,658 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVST opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.11. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $52.03.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.22 million. Envista had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

NVST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

