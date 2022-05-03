Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,900,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,177 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $154,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 310.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 6,190.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 10,138.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.56.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,286,327.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 990,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,261,201.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc acquired 3,000,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 152,095 shares of company stock valued at $12,404,537 over the last 90 days. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ARES opened at $67.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $90.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.10 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.61%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

