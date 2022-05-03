Swiss National Bank Has $20.62 Million Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $20,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in GXO Logistics by 731.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.13.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

NYSE:GXO opened at $60.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.27 and a 200-day moving average of $82.06.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

