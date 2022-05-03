Raymond James & Associates Buys 9,149 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.19% of MKS Instruments worth $18,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKSI. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.56.

MKSI stock opened at $118.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.54. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $191.85.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 22.81%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

