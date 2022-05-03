ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 2,441 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,599,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 205.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 458,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,606,000 after purchasing an additional 308,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 54.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,982,000 after buying an additional 121,047 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 290,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,623,000 after buying an additional 22,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 284,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,812,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHK opened at $145.75 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $117.56 and a one year high of $231.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.35 and a 200 day moving average of $157.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.85. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MHK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.07.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

