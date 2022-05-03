Fiera Capital Corp Sells 1,016,356 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) by 95.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,016,356 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,993,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,197,000 after buying an additional 322,659 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after buying an additional 26,997 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after buying an additional 48,380 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 128.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 430,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 268.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 326,954 shares in the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VKTX shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.31.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.67.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

