First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 82.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,972 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $25,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGLD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $18,580,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 194.6% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 218,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,424,000 after buying an additional 144,041 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,363,000 after buying an additional 99,546 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter worth $7,448,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 367.2% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 76,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after buying an additional 60,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGLD opened at $130.32 on Tuesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $147.70. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.75.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 33.57%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RGLD. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.68.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

