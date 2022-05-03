Fiera Capital Corp Raises Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $126.64 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $119.88 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.18. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.70.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

